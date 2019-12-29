Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.60. Fox Factory posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.90 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FMR LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Fox Factory by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fox Factory by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 749,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after buying an additional 130,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fox Factory by 1,594.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after buying an additional 489,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33.

Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

