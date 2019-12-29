Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report $22.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.70 million and the lowest is $22.49 million. Sientra reported sales of $19.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $83.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.97 million to $83.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $101.83 million, with estimates ranging from $101.38 million to $102.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 143.76% and a negative return on equity of 122.95%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Shares of SIEN opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $431.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.37. Sientra has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sientra by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sientra by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,700,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

