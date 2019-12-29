Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.66 Million

Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) will report $128.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.24 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $132.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $544.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.60 million to $547.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $565.95 million, with estimates ranging from $541.89 million to $583.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

INN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

