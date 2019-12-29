Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report sales of $180,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $280,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $530,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390,000.00 to $720,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $1.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,050.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 216.7% in the second quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.13 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

