Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) will announce $2.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $9.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $11.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.12.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,955 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $366,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,975 shares of company stock worth $2,537,508. 33.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,461 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,660,000 after purchasing an additional 240,887 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average is $115.59. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $173.72. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

