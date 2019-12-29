Zacks: Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $15.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Colony Credit Real Estate an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLNC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Darren J. Tangen purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $1,141,200.00. Also, CEO Kevin P. Traenkle acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,285.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 170,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,820 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 7,415.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 937,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 925,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth $5,435,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 36.6% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 823,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 220,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth $1,993,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 630.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 100,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLNC opened at $13.23 on Friday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.