Zacks: Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $22.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consol Energy an industry rank of 203 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Consol Energy by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Consol Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Consol Energy by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 189,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31,149 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Consol Energy by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 759,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after acquiring an additional 274,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Consol Energy by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consol Energy stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. Consol Energy has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $301.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.95 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consol Energy will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

