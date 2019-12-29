Zacks: FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. FBL Financial Group’s rating score has improved by 40% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have commented on FFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of FFG stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. FBL Financial Group has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

