Zacks: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

IEA opened at $3.27 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $77.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $422.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

