Zacks: Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jiayin Group an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jiayin Group stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Jiayin Group has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $277.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $71.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

