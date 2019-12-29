Zacks: Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Given $8.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mereo BioPharma Group an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

MREO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

MREO opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.