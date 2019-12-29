Zacks: Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Powell Industries’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.
Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $47.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Powell Industries an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ POWL traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. 53,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,025. The company has a market cap of $581.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 1.22. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
Read More: What is a stock buyback?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Powell Industries (POWL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.