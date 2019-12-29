Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Short Interest Update

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 577,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 616,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 630,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ZFGN opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. Zafgen has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.56.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zafgen will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZFGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.78 target price on shares of Zafgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JMP Securities lowered Zafgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Zafgen by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zafgen by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

