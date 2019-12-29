ZB Reaches Market Cap of $91.00 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. ZB has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One ZB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.01341364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

