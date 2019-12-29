ZB Token (ZB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $63.53 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $87.61 million and $63.53 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.14 or 0.06091200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036197 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00022903 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

