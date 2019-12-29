Zcash Price Reaches $29.69 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Zcash has a total market cap of $246.54 million and approximately $135.53 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $29.69 or 0.00396449 BTC on exchanges including CEX.IO, Mercatox, WEX and Tux Exchange. In the last week, Zcash has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00073976 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00102786 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000371 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 8,303,644 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinEx, LBank, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Kraken, BitBay, Coinut, Gate.io, GOPAX, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Gemini, C2CX, BX Thailand, Coinroom, Trade Satoshi, Exmo, Mercatox, Binance, BiteBTC, Huobi, OTCBTC, BigONE, CEX.IO, Bitinka, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Altcoin Trader, BCEX, LocalTrade, YoBit, Kuna, Ovis, Poloniex, Liquid, Sistemkoin, WEX, Allcoin, Bitlish, Cryptomate, Graviex, Bit-Z, OKEx, Crex24, HitBTC, BTC Trade UA, Waves Decentralized Exchange, CoinExchange, Instant Bitex, Braziliex, BTC-Alpha and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.