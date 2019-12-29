ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $1,598.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002404 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00387935 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00072339 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00091741 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000923 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001265 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

