ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $2,085.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00393467 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00073701 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00101533 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000371 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

