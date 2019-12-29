Zcoin Price Tops $2.95 on Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.95 or 0.00039922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Sistemkoin, BX Thailand and Indodax. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $26.92 million and $2.48 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,375.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01754811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $207.19 or 0.02809075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00581639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00635712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00061159 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00387935 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,127,643 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Upbit, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, TDAX, Indodax, Cryptopia, Koinex, Coinroom, Huobi, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

