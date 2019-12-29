Zcoin (XZC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.51 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.95 or 0.00039897 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, CoinExchange, Indodax and TDAX. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $26.93 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,386.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.01820436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.12 or 0.02870950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00589134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00629763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00062448 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00393214 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,131,318 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Huobi, Binance, Upbit, CoinExchange, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, BX Thailand, Indodax, Cryptopia, Koinex, LiteBit.eu, QBTC and TDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

