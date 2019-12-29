ZCore (ZCR) Price Reaches $0.0344 on Top Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $18.94, $10.39 and $5.60. ZCore has a market cap of $203,623.00 and approximately $47,424.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,918,470 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

ZCore Coin Trading

