Zealium (NZL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11,820.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $11,820.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,366,674 coins and its circulating supply is 14,366,674 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

