Zebi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $618.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Zebi has a total market cap of $344,903.00 and approximately $618.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Zebi token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, IDEX, DDEX and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00189644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.38 or 0.01316206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit, OKEx, Koinex, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

