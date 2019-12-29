Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ZDGE opened at $1.59 on Friday. Zedge has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.79.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

