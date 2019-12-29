Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $4.95 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00395352 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00073030 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00106445 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007075 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002314 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000927 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001404 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 87,650,750 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official website is zel.cash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

