ZelCash Price Reaches $0.0370 (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. In the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00058763 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00047800 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00596978 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00221873 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00084692 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001809 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

