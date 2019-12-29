Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $15,180.00 and approximately $11,471.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.01341364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen.

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

Zenswap Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

