Zero (ZER) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $493.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Zero has a total market cap of $534,222.00 and approximately $493.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0694 or 0.00000927 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00395539 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00073109 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00102247 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002401 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001404 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,777,405 coins and its circulating supply is 7,693,334 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.