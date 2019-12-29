Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches Market Cap of $307,954.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. Zeusshield has a market cap of $307,954.00 and $2,186.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00189644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.38 or 0.01316206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

