Zilla (ZLA) Market Capitalization Tops $295,804.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $295,804.00 and $11,986.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00188617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01321917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

