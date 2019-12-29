Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 3% Lower This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinhub, BitMart, OOOBTC and Huobi. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $46.62 million and $4.17 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00188488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01319823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,077,815,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,786,348,344 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, UEX, BitMart, Hotbit, OTCBTC, Radar Relay, OOOBTC, Coinhub, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, AirSwap, IDEX, DEx.top, Coinone, GOPAX, DDEX, BiteBTC, BitForex, WazirX, Binance, Bithumb, OKEx, Koinex, Ethfinex, FCoin, DragonEX, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Tokenomy, Korbit, Upbit and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

