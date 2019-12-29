Zipper Price Down 3.9% This Week (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Zipper token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, FCoin, OKEx and DigiFinex. Zipper has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zipper has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zipper Profile

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, FCoin, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

