Zippie Market Cap Achieves $800,081.00 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Zippie token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, CoinBene and YoBit. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $800,081.00 and approximately $7,140.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zippie has traded up 106.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00189161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01296688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00125404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinBene and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

