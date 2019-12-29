ZMINE (ZMN) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. ZMINE has a total market cap of $218,393.00 and $234.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZMINE has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00047840 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00344451 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013410 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003508 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00015621 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009687 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,945,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

