Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,789.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,040 shares of company stock worth $15,584,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 47,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 36.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Zoetis by 13.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 61.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $133.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.31. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $133.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

