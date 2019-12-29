Zoomba (ZBA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Zoomba has traded down 58.1% against the US dollar. Zoomba has a market cap of $2,528.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoomba coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00643215 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000302 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001125 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com.

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

