ZPER Achieves Market Capitalization of $930,765.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, ZPER has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $930,765.00 and $310.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Liquid, Bit-Z and Coinsuper.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00047536 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00335329 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013610 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003452 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014903 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Allbit, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Liquid and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

