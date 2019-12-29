ZPER (ZPR) Price Up 19.3% This Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One ZPER token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit, Liquid, Bit-Z and BitForex. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $931,911.00 and $438.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, BitForex, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Liquid and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

