ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $15,267.00 and $3.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 55.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00630462 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002889 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001725 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,016,859,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,846,859,937 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

