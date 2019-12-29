Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $79,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,233.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 4,095 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $139,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,128 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,490. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zumiez by 8.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter worth about $347,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,782 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 46.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.