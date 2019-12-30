$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. Diana Shipping also reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DSX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 14,300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 126.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 58,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

DSX stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $297.99 million, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

