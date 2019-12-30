$0.06 EPS Expected for Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Digital Turbine posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Digital Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. National Securities began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 13,640 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $101,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 101,018 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 203.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 101,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $693.38 million, a P/E ratio of 148.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

