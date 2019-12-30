-$0.24 EPS Expected for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). Callaway Golf reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ELY. Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.19.

NYSE:ELY opened at $20.89 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 16.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 48.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 81,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,026,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

