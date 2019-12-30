$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. ACCO Brands reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,106,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 784.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after buying an additional 3,186,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 464.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 709,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 708.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 525,647 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at about $3,925,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,119,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after buying an additional 243,404 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.81%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

