$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Customers Bancorp posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 58.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $740.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

