$0.89 EPS Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.89. Equity Residential reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $80.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.85%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total value of $372,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,825,372 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 58.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 29.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

