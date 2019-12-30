0x (ZRX) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Liqui, HitBTC and Hotbit. 0x has a market capitalization of $115.20 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00191813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.01330753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,421,968 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, DDEX, Livecoin, Independent Reserve, Bilaxy, Gate.io, HitBTC, Radar Relay, BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinone, Vebitcoin, Bitbns, Kucoin, OTCBTC, GOPAX, Crex24, Koinex, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, Iquant, Bittrex, Huobi, ZB.COM, Liqui, IDEX, DigiFinex, Gatecoin, BitBay, AirSwap, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, Hotbit, OKEx, C2CX, Binance, Bithumb, FCoin, Mercatox, Poloniex, Zebpay, Upbit, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

