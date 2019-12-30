-$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) will report earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($1.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.28).

PDSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ PDSB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.68. 110,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,562. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned 0.25% of PDS Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

