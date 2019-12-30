$1.16 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report sales of $1.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $4.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 million to $5.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $35.40 million, with estimates ranging from $7.99 million to $75.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 514.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEIP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In other MEI Pharma news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold purchased 18,750 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 41,250 shares of company stock worth $75,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 55.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 105.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEIP stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.