$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $261,095.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,309,458.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,979,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,111,000 after purchasing an additional 877,364 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,985,000 after purchasing an additional 603,746 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,409,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,482,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after purchasing an additional 310,381 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,735,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

